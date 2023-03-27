Nathan Millard

Jersey husband and father Nathan Millard died during a business trip to Louisiana. Photo courtesy Millard family

The Jersey man who went missing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in February, likely died of a drug overdose before someone who allegedly supplied the drugs dumped his body in a deserted lot, law enforcement officials said.

The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge reported Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested Monday, March 20, on a charge of unlawful disposal of remains and other counts in connection to the death of Nathan Millard, whose address is Covington in Walton County. 

