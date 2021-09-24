Monroe Mayor John Howard defended his use of a city purchasing card after records showed his spending far exceeded that of City Council members over the past year and a half.
With recent controversy over county officials’ use of purchasing cards in neighboring Newton County, The Walton Tribune decided to examine P-card use by Monroe’s elected leaders.
Purchasing cards — P-cards for short — are credit cards that allow a government official to submit a monthly statement, that’s supposed to be corroborated with receipts, for purchases related to the position.
Critics of Howard have accused the mayor of allegedly misusing his purchasing card over a 17-month period because he bought numerous meals from local restaurants and several gift certificates from Southern Brewing Company.
Howard said the gift certificates were for Chamber of Commerce events. He insists he has never bought alcohol with his P-card. Howard maintains these transactions were allowed uses per the city’s P-card policy and only made for city business in his role as mayor.
He described some of the food purchases as lunch bought and brought in for staff during the pandemic lockdown, dinner for the Diversity Advisory Board and as appreciation shown to first responders. He would also use his P-card when meeting with individuals or groups, often to discuss economic development.
Howard recalled that during the summer of 2020, when protests erupted across the country and in Monroe in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, he used his P-card to buy pizzas from local eateries and water for protesters.
“To keep bad things from happening was to show love to them,” Howard said. “So we provided water and pizzas.”
Howard said he initially did not want to be issued a purchasing card from the city.
“I didn’t want any appearance of impropriety,” Howard said. “I know that I’m looked at under a microscope. I’m the one who is out in the community, all day, every day, all weekend, every weekend. Folks see me and I don’t want somebody to think that John’s going out spending money on the P-card having dinner at Longhorn’s or Silver Queen. I prefer to put that on my card and be reimbursed.”
City Manager Logan Propes verified that the mayor asked to have his P-card use cut off in mid- to late June. The mayor is now putting these types of charges on his personal credit card, according to Propes.
The purchasing card policy, which was updated in December 2016 to include elected officials, states they can use P-cards to buy items for official city use that fall within the policy’s transactional restrictions. These officials can use P-cards for lodging, fuel, food, non-alcoholic beverages or education and training materials while on city business.
Elected officials can also use the cards for “emergency purchases necessary to protect city property.” An example of an emergency purchase, according to Propes, could be an elected official buying a generator for City Hall during a storm.
In an open records request obtained by the Walton Tribune, all eight City Council members were shown to have used their P-cards for travel and training expenses during 2020 and 2021. New council members tended to spend more since they were required to take more courses through the Georgia Municipal Association than longer-serving council members.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom had a negative P-card balance of $17.22 from Jan. 22, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021. Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford had a P-card balance of $3,542.36 from Jan. 27, 2020 to Aug. 10, 2021. Councilman Ross Bradley had a balance of $2,635.21 from Jan. 14, 2020 to Aug. 8, 2021. Vice Mayor Larry Bradley had a P-card balance of $271.79 from Jan. 14, 2020 to June 7, 2021. Councilman Norman Garrett had a purchasing card balance of $3,958.99 from Jan. 27, 2020 to Aug. 10, 2021. Councilman Tyler Gregory had a P-card balance of $3,381.76 from May 15, 2021 to Aug. 26, 2021. Councilman Nathan Little’s P-card balance was $1,663.79 from Jan. 26, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021. Councilman David Dickinson had a $1,338.99 purchasing card balance from Jan. 13, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021.
Like the rest of the council, the mayor used his P-card for GMA training and conferences as well as for the aforementioned charges and coffee at meetings around town.
Howard said he also had one UPS store charge for the purpose of providing bound copies of the city charter to council members.
Howard spent a total of $6,439.60 from January 9, 2020 to June 21, 2021.
Propes said the mayor spent a subtotal of $2,077.77 during that time once the larger catered meeting charges and travel and training expenses were extracted out. The city manager said Howard spent an average of $115 a month conducting day-to-day meeting business.
Council members cannot spend more than $3,000 on a single transaction, according to the city’s purchasing card policy. The established monthly card limit is based on the city’s budgetary constraints and is not to exceed $10,000 per month.
The mayor earns $7,200 a year in gross salary, and each council member gets $6,000 a year before taxes, Propes said.
“I get $44 a month after insurance,” Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.