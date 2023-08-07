Greg Thompson has long been a civic leader in Monroe, both as a business owner and elected official.
The owner of John’s Supermarket previously served 12 years as mayor of Monroe with even more time on the city council.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Greg Thompson has long been a civic leader in Monroe, both as a business owner and elected official.
The owner of John’s Supermarket previously served 12 years as mayor of Monroe with even more time on the city council.
Thompson is now set for a return to local politics as he officially announced his intention to run for the District 7 seat on the council. The seat will be vacant as incumbent Nathan Little has already said he will not seek re-election.
Thompson is proud of the accomplishments the city made when he served as an elected official.
“During that time, some of my accomplishments were over $10 million in federal and state grants awarded to the city to help property taxes stay low, rolling back rates every year I was in office, overseeing the resurgence of our Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Program,” he said.
Thompson is the first candidate to announce for the vacant District 7 seat.
His previous service as mayor and as a council member, combined with his long local business ties, make him the favorite for the race even if another candidate emerges.
“I am also seeking re-election for this seat to help the Mayor and Council continue the work they are doing to make Monroe a destination sought out by tourists and new families alike,” Thompson said. “I would also like to see a temporary homeless shelter built within Walton County. Of course the city cannot do it on its own because of the tremendous cost it would incur to build and staff such a shelter. We would have to seek willing partners to take on this endeavor, as well as grants from either state or federal funds.”
In coming weeks, Thompson said he will have an official website for voters to visit if they would like to read more about his campaign or to volunteer to help.
He thanked voters and citizens for their support and their vote on Nov. 7.
District 7 is one of multiple council seats up before the Monroe voters this year.
