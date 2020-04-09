Georgia’s top elections officials said Thursday he will delay the primary elections by three weeks, to June 9.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was under intense pressure at the Capitol to push voting back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to the governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials and poll workers.”
The move delays the registration deadline to May 11, with early voting starting on May 18.
Runoff elections, if necessary, will be Aug. 11.
The June 9 election includes the presidential preference primary, which was rescheduled from May. However, the matter is moot as President Donald Trump is the only candidate for Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee after the last main challenger standing, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ended his bid Wednesday.
In Walton County, voters will face a Republican primary for sheriff with incumbent Joe Chapman seeking a fifth term. Challenging him is former Social Circle police Officer Mike Sledge.
For Congress, Democrats have a choice between Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green. The winner will face Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro, who is seeing a fourth term.
There’s tentatively a Republican primary for district attorney, with incumbent Layla Zon on the ballot against Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley. Zon originally planned to run for a Superior Court seat, but the position came open early due to Judge Samuel D. Ozburn’s retirement at the end of the April.
Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to choose between Zon and Loganville Municipal Court Judge Lori Duff. Should Zon get the position, Kemp then would choose a district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit and delay the election to 2022.
The race for coroner will be decided in the GOP primary, and possibly in a runoff, as incumbent Joe Page faces challenges from Stephen Fore and Gregory Rich.
Two county Board of Commissioners seats will be on the June ballot as well.
In District 3, Republican incumbent Timmy Shelnutt faces a challenge from Wesley Jackson. No Democrat is running.
In District 6, incumbent Kirklyn Dixon meets James M. “Jim” Robertson in the GOP primary. The winner will oppose Democrat Lidia Garrett in the Nov. 3 general election.
One seat on the county school board also will be decided in June. In District 7, preschool teacher Kristy L. Balter opposes incumbent David Breedlove.
The ballot also will include nonpartisan races, with one contested for Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit (Newton and Walton counties).
In a seat now held by Judge Eugene M. Benton, Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Foster, Cheveda McCamy and Robert H. “Bob” Stansfield are running.
Walton County support
The move to later elections will be welcome news in Walton County. Raffensperger’s decision comes three days after Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Little and the seven mayors of the county signed a letter urging the secretary to delay the voting.
The letter noted that the original schedule would have meant beginning in-person early voting on April 27 “in direct contradiction to the CDC’s (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations that all Americans avoid large gatherings.”
Push to vote by mail
At least one Georgia county is trying to change the way elections are conducted but is getting some pushback.
The Jackson County Board of Elections voted 4-1 Wednesday to send a resolution to Raffensperger and House Speaker David Ralston recommending the primaries be run by mail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Eric Crawford, a Monroe-based attorney who lives in Jackson County, is the chairman of the Board of Elections. He drafted the resolution, which said mail-in voting during the pandemic “is the only guaranteed method to protect voters, poll workers and others involved in the voting process.”
The county’s Republican Party chairman, TJ Dearman, wrote Elections Board member Erma Denney to express his displeasure with the resolution and to say he would not vote to reappoint her when her term expires in November, and would accept her resignation before then if she chooses.
She responded, “I will not — repeat — I will not resign at your request, nor would I wish to be reappointed by an organization that fails to put the health of Georgians first. History will not forget our actions during this pandemic. You’re young, but you need to consider this.”