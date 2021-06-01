MONROE, Ga. — Commissioners approved a proposed development after another round of talks between owners and neighbors.
On a split vote, the Walton County Board of Commissioners agreed to a zoning change requested by Scenic Hill Estates. Nearly 88 acres off Dry Pond Road will be rezoned for R1-OSC (Open Space Conservation Overlay District), from the current R1 zoning.
After the public hearing in May, the board tabled the matter and Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon, who represents the area, asked for time to meet with both the owner and the neighbors who opposed the change.
Dixon said described the subsequent meeting as “cordial” among all parties.
“It’s the way democracy should work,” he said. “Everybody gave and everybody took.”
The owners agreed to more strict guidelines on the roof pitch, the appearances of the entrances and the exterior of homes. No builder-grade siding will be allowed.
The measure passed 4-1 with Commissioner Lee Bradford opposed. Commissioner Bo Warren attended the meeting remotely and missed the vote due to technical issues.
A publication error in The Walton Tribune meant a vote couldn’t be taken on a proposed zoning change for nearly 10.5 acres where Angela McDowell wants to build a small concert hall and outdoor event center at 376 Highway 11 in unincorporated Monroe.
The Planning Commission recommended the Board of Commissioners deny the request. McDowell said she wants to build a “dressed-up, small venue” and agreed to hold fewer concerts than originally planned — up to 10, instead of 20, in a year.
She claimed an opponent of the plans was against them simply because she’s Black.
“At the end of the day, I’m not going to give up on this,” she said. “I just ask that you accept me in whatever capacity I can be there.”
But Larry Carnes, who lives on Mill Ridge Drive near the proposed venue, said he thinks the sound and waste would be a burden on neighbors.
“We don’t want this kind of venue there, plain and simple. Nothing like this here is what we’re after. We are just trying to stop this venue,” he said.
“We don’t see where it would be good for the churches, we don’t see where it would be good for the neighborhood, we don’t see where it would be good for the neighbors.”
The issue will come up for a vote at the July 6 Board of Commissioners meeting.
