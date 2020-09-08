LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man was drinking before a crash that killed a Loganville man early on Labor Day.
Mohammad Anwary, 26, of Arbor Drive, died at the scene of a crash early Monday. It happened on North Sharon Church Road, just north of Johnson Road. That’s in unincorporated Loganville.
State troopers said 30-year-old Ramin Abdulsabour of Tucker was driving a 2000 Lexus LS400 into a curve on North Sharon Church Road, failed to maintain control and left the roadway to the right, hitting a culvert.
The car then went airborne and struck a mailbox, then overturned and began to roll until it hit a tree and came to an uncontrolled rest.
Anwary was a passenger in the Lexus. He was wearing a seat belt but was partially ejected. An assistant coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
A trooper who investigated the crash determined Abdulsabour was under the influence of alcohol. Results of an alcohol test were pending, troopers said.
Paramedics took him to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville with possible injuries.
Seventeen traffic crashes resulted in 19 deaths reported to the Georgia State Patrol over the 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday.
State troopers investigated 331 crashes resulting in 176 injuries and 13 deaths. Troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 8,854 citations and 10,112 warnings and arrested 309 motorists on charges of driving under the influence.
There were 1,077 seat belt citations, 169 child restraint, 4,601 speeding and 541 distracted driving violations.
Troopers from Post 46 in Monroe, which handles Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties, responded to crashes with four fatalities. It was not immediately clear where the three deaths besides Anwary’s occurred.
Another fatality was in Athens, where 54-year-old Donna McCune of Athens was struck by multiple cars while crossing Commerce Road near the Sandy Creek Nature Center.
