Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Areas of patchy fog. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.