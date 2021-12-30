MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will be under a flash flood warning until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the eight-county warning area.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain has fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches of rain are possible.
In addition to Walton County, the warning covers northwestern Greene, central Wilkes, northern Morgan, northern Newton, Rockdale, southeastern Oconee and southern Oglethorpe counties.
Flash Flood Warning including Conyers GA, Monroe GA, Covington GA until 5:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Vkj9FaiQOY— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 30, 2021
The weather service said flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other areas of poor drainage.
