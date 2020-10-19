LOGANVILLE — Classic cars and cool rides translated into big bucks for the Loganville Police Department after the Masters Car Club donated $11,000 to the LPD from proceeds from its inaugural Back the Blue Car Show this month.
David Sparks and his brother, Toby, helped organize the car show, which saw more than 300 cars crowd into downtown Loganville for the show, designed to raise money and show support for local law enforcement.
“This is our first car show for the purpose of Back the Blue,” David Sparks said. “It was a lot bigger than any of our previous shows. It was much bigger than I thought it’d be.”
Sparks said the show demonstrated local feeling on supporting the police despite public movements demonstrating against perceived police abuses elsewhere.
“We wanted to show the police here we support them and we have their backs,” Sparks said. “Especially with what’s going on today, they deserve to know we’re here for them.”
Assistant Chief Dick Lowry said the donation was welcome, but the sentiment behind it was just as invaluable.
“We sincerely appreciate not just the donation, but the show itself,” Lowry said. “It seems like there’s a lot of negativity toward the police in some places. It’s wonderful to see the community come out and show support for us and what we do. It really means a lot to all our guys.”
