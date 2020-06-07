WORCESTER, Mass. — A Loganville man was arrested after a stabbing at a gas station.

Police were called to a Speedway gas station at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing. They found a 33-year-old man who had non-life-threatening wounds, but learned the attack happened after the suspect tried to take the victim’s cellphone.

The suspect was found nearby and identified as 33-year-old Homer Reynolds of 3825 Michaels Creek Way, Loganville.

Reynolds was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said he was in possession of the knife at the time of the arrest.