After months of talk and campaigning, it’s time for the voters to speak.
Voters in Walton County and across the state are going to the polls today to make their choices in numerous local and statewide contests.
In Walton County, two contested seats on the Board of Commissioners are before the voters. BOC District 4 Republican incumbent Lee Bradford is facing challenger Jamie McCord. In District 5, Republican incumbent Jeremy Adams is looking to hold off a strong challenge in Laurie Hawks.
Another race of interest locally is for the open 10th Congressional Seat being vacated by Jody Hice. Eight Republicans and five Democrats are looking to set up shop in Washington. Monroe’s Marc McMain is one the Republican candidates.
On the GOP side of the 10th District race, all of the candidates have focused on Walton County as it is seen as a pivotal county in the large district.
Hice is running in the Republican primary for Secretary of State.
State senator Brian Strickland is facing Brett Mauldin in the 17th District, which includes Walton County.
Walton County voters will also help decide the Republican primary for governor. Incumbent Brian Kemp faces a high-profile challenge from former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Polls have a shown Kemp with a large lead going into the primary Election Day but Perdue said he does not believe those numbers and will not necessarily concede the race unless he believes it was a fair one. There are five total candidates in the GOP primary for governor.
Across the state a record number of voters turned out for advance voting.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. today.
