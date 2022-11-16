Runoff election

Advance voting for the U.S. Senate runoff will be Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Requests for absentee ballots are being accepted through Nov. 28.

Walton County and state of Georgia voters still have some unfinished business when it comes to the 2022 General Election.

There is a runoff for the U.S. Senate race, which is now down to two candidates in Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate was able to surpass the 50% plus one vote margin on Nov. 8.

