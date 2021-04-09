Georgia has hit two big milestones in vaccinating its residents against COVID-19: More than 4.5 million doses have been given, with more than 3 million residents getting at least one dose.
That includes 80% of senior citizens in the state.
“With all Georgians over the age of 16 now eligible for vaccination, we are making significant progress in getting more shots in arms – including 500,000 doses administered in the last six days,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.
People may find appointments to get their shots at myvaccinegeorgia.com.
Kemp’s latest executive order on COVID-19 took effect Thursday, rolling back the remaining restrictions on the state economy. The order eliminates a ban on public gathering and shelter-in-place requirements.
Distancing requirements in places like restaurants, bars and movie theaters also are eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.