Twice in a four-day span, northeast Georgia had no critical care beds available.
It happened most recently on Monday, according to a daily report from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, which is briefing citizens each afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
A 12-county region of northeast Georgia, centered on Athens but including Walton County, has 70 critical care beds. On Friday and again on Monday, the state’s report showed all 70 in use.
The report does not give a cause for the patients’ admissions, so it’s likely the beds are filled by people who have had car crashes or are recovering from surgeries, in addition to people who might be fighting COVID-19.
About 55% of the 142 emergency department beds in the region were unused Monday, but only 21% of 633 general inpatient beds were free.
Across the state, only 14% of the 2,955 critical care beds were available Monday.
Region E, the Athens-based district, was the only area of the state to be out of critical care beds.
As of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Walton County had 802 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 32 deaths. Ninety people had been hospitalized.
