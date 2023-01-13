At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. 

This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.

