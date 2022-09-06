Kevin Barrelle is not the man he used to be.
The owner of Barrelle Roofing in Loganville, Barrelle has rebuilt his life into one as a pillar of the local business community, winner of the Business of the Year from The Walton Tribune and a respected family man.
It’s a far cry from the picture he paints of himself in his new book, “Imprisoned Thoughts,” in which he portrays his journey from drug addict and convicted prisoner to the man he is now. It took him a long time to commit to chronicling that journey.
“I’ve been told for many years I should write a book,” Barrelle said. “People would tell me, ‘Your story needs to be heard.’”
Yet Barrelle hesitated for a long time.
“I wanted to put it all behind me,” he said. “It was something I was trying to bury, something I wanted to hide. Being open on this, it’s something some people will hold against you.”
“My heart is to help people,” Barrelle said. “I want to touch people’s lives and show them they’re capable of more than they think.”
So he started to write his book, a combination of memoir, redemption story and self-help book that traces his troubled youth, struggles with drugs, stint in prison and then his hard-earned turn-around, as he built a new business and became a successful entrepreneur despite his checkered past.
It wasn’t always easy to write, he said.
“Some of it I still get choked up talking about,” Barrelle said. “But most of it is water under the bridge. It was time to speak out on it.”
Aside from the emotional struggle at times, Barrelle said the initial process was simple, as he dictated the book into a machine, letting himself tell his story at his own pace in a conversational way.
The hard part, he said, was then assembling it into proper shape, as he quickly realized certain passages made more sense in other chapters than where he first mentioned them and he spent long hours reshuffling the material again and again to find the best organizational structure.
“It was in the editing process for months,” Barrelle said. “I’ve probably read the book 20 times. I still haven’t read it again since I finally approved the final form.”
It’s the first time his name has been attached to his full story, warts and all.
“When I started my roofing company, I put my name on it because it was all I had left,” Barrelle said. “And I hid behind that brand for a long time. But not I’ve put it all out there.”
After publishing his work, Barrelle has been more open with his story in other venues, too.
“Since writing the book, I’ve had multiple speaking engagements to tell my story,” Barrelle said. “It’s important to get the message out there.”
Barrelle hopes his story can help others who are struggling with similar issues or who fear they could head down that road.
“I want to tell those people, there’s hope,” Barrelle said.
“Imprisoned Thoughts” is available in both paperback and on the Kindle through Amazon. Barrelle encourages people to give it a try.
“It’s an easy book to read,” he said. “Buy it and read it.”
