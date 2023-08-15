The Social Circle Board of Education appointed two new board members Thursday to replace those who resigned in the wake of the controversial land deal for the new elementary school.
The board unanimously approved the nominations of Taylor Morris for board chair and Maggie Bonnell for District 4 during its regular monthly meeting last week.
Morris replaced John Callahan, while Bonnell replaced Steve Trantham after the two former members resigned over reservations over the BOE’s decision to accept a deal with the city of Social Circle to purchase land on the Social Circle Parkway for the construction of a new campus for Social Circle Elementary School.
Bruce Wright and began their terms on the board that night. Both will serve until December 31 while voters will weigh in who will fill the seat in November. The winner of the chairman election will then serve the remaining two years in the term which began in 2021, while the District 4 winner will begin a new four-year term following the election.
Morris, a local real estate agent and mother of two boys in fifth and seventh grades in the Social Circle City Schools system, said she’s honored by her selection for the board.
“I’m very excited,” Morris said. “I love this community and I love our schools and I want to continue to make our schools better for everyone.”
Morris indicated she planned to run for her seat in November to continue serving until at least the current term expires in 2025.
Bonnell, who has one son and two stepdaughters in Social Circle, is the daughter of Social Circle Councilman Steve Shelton, making her the latest in the family to enter local politics.
“I’m excited and really honored to be chosen to represent our schools,” Bonnell said. “I’m a Social Circle native and I graduated from Social Circle High School, so this means a lot to me.”
Bonnell said she’s undecided as to whether she’ll run for a new four-year term in November, saying she wanted to become comfortable with her new position before she determined on her future in the seat.
(1) comment
The new board chairman was the real estate adviser the board hired to help them during their land deal with the city. The other new member is the daughter of a city council member. Another board member is a cousin of a city council member. Another board member works for the city of Social Circle. It appears the SCBOE conceded everything to the city government….land and personnel.
