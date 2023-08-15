The Social Circle Board of Education appointed two new board members Thursday to replace those who resigned in the wake of the controversial land deal for the new elementary school.

The board unanimously approved the nominations of Taylor Morris for board chair and Maggie Bonnell for District 4 during its regular monthly meeting last week.

The new board chairman was the real estate adviser the board hired to help them during their land deal with the city. The other new member is the daughter of a city council member. Another board member is a cousin of a city council member. Another board member works for the city of Social Circle. It appears the SCBOE conceded everything to the city government….land and personnel.

