The delta variant surge among mostly unvaccinated Georgians has caused hospitals across the state to divert patients, including hospitals operated by Piedmont Healthcare — of which Piedmont Walton is a member.
Monroe Mayor John Howard posted this to Facebook earlier this week: “Ladies and gentlemen, our hospital is full. Covid is running rampant, and Piedmont Walton is doing everything they can to care for every patient. Many hospitals are overflowing and have sent many of their cases to Monroe.
“Please keep the men and women of Piedmont Walton and the patients in their care in your prayers.”
On Thursday, Piedmont Healthcare issued this statement: “Piedmont Healthcare COVID-19 patient population continues to reflect trends shown in reports from the state of Georgia. As a system, Piedmont Healthcare is closely monitoring and managing the available capacity within our hospitals. Understanding the strain this crisis puts on our resources, like all hospital and health systems nationwide, we review available resources daily related to current COVID volume, and where possible, we continue to shift resources as needed to maintain appropriate capacity — as we have since the pandemic began.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported this week that Georgia hospitals, EMS personnel and resources are being stretched “to unprecedented levels” and in many cases are temporarily unable to provide normal emergency care to patients arriving by ambulance.
“Diversion is a term specific to ambulance transports and is a request to ambulances to transport patients to other local facilities if possible,” DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said in a news release. “Diversion does not apply to individuals seeking emergency medical care. Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 and ask for assistance.”
To reduce the strain on EMS and hospital emergency rooms, Georgians are first being asked to get vaccinated; and second to seek COVID-19 testing at testing locations in their communities rather than showing up at hospitals to be tested.
Testing sites can be found on the DPH website, dph.georgia.gov/
covidtesting.
Likewise, COVID vaccinations are available statewide and are considered the best means for ending the coronavirus pandemic and easing the burden on EMS, the health care system and health care providers.
The Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently have emergency use authorizations from the FDA.
To find a vaccination location, visit dph.
vaccine.
“Georgians aged 12 and older are urged to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public settings where social distancing is not possible and wash their hands frequently,” Nydam said.
As of press time Friday, the hospital region that includes Walton County had 571 general inpatient beds in use out of 610 total beds, or 93.61% capacity, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office.
