Elected Republican officials are speaking out in the wake of a drawn-out count of votes for president favors Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro, who was reelected in a landslide this week, tweeted Thursday night that Georgia’s “handling of this election is embarrassing.”
He claimed President Donald Trump would win a “fair vote,” but said “partisan ballots keep appearing.”
GA's handling of this election is embarrassing!Two days are gone and we still don't know results...are you kidding?Worse yet, partisan ballots keep appearing. A fair vote & Trump wins, end of story!Stop the fraud!— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 6, 2020
If Democrats and the mainstream media would lie to you about...✅ Russia "collusion"✅ Kavanaugh✅ Hunter Biden✅ Impeachment✅ "Kids in cages"✅ ANTIFA riots(Plus many more examples!)Why would you believe them when they report tight vote counts in key battlegrounds?— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 5, 2020
The head of Georgia’s elections is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. He has been updating the ballot count since Wednesday.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
“We have long anticipated — and said publicly — that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning.”
However, the count stretched into Friday. More than 8,100 ballots remained to be tallied as of 8:15 a.m., with more than half of them in Gwinnett County.
The day after the election, Hice took to Twitter to suggest “Democrats and the mainstream media” were lying about “tight vote counts in key battlegrounds.”
A spokeswoman for Hice did not respond to a request to elaborate.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Bruce Williamson — who also was reelected Tuesday by a wide margin — said he’s heard from several constituents who are concerned about the process of counting votes and said he shares their concerns.
Williamson, a Republican from Monroe, said he’s contacted the offices of Raffensperger and of Gov. Brian Kemp, who was secretary of state from 2011-18.
“As of now, all I know is that the governor’s attorneys, the Georgia GOP attorneys and the Trump administration attorneys are fully engaged,” Williamson wrote on Facebook.
“As for the allegations of fraud, our attorneys will need to prove the fraud and convince a judge. I am confident that several races will go through the recount process.
“I am urging Gov. Kemp to speak up, inform Georgians and lead us through this process.”
In a televised speech Thursday, Trump accused Georgia election officials of improperly counting mail-in votes and of having “an election apparatus run by Democrats,” even though both the governor and the state’s election chief are Republicans.
Raffensperger’s top deputy, Jordan Fuchs, said Friday morning state and local election workers were focused on delivering “real, accurate election results” with the presidential race so close.
“Election workers around the state are working with integrity to ensure every legal ballot is counted,” Fuchs said.
Likewise, the state’s voting systems manager, Gabriel Sterling, defended the election’s handling by state and county officials on behalf of Raffensperger’s office Thursday, repeatedly stressing the need for accuracy over speed in the ongoing tabulation of ballots.
“In this state, in particular, we take security very seriously,” Sterling said Thursday. “I can speak for the people on Secretary Raffensperger’s staff [and] the elections directors from around the state — they’re going to get it right.”
