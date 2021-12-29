MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties are under a tornado watch until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued for 57 Georgia counties shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rain was reported at the Winder-Barrow Airport at 9:55 p.m. A band of thunderstorms was making its way through northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for areas including Calhoun and Adairsville.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina until 5 AM EST pic.twitter.com/gQHjo80gFM— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 30, 2021
The weather service in Peachtree City said storms would be possible across north and middle Georgia the rest of Wednesday night, with the primary threats gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.
Isolated flooding will be possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall in north Georgia.
Thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for Thursday.
The storms have a history of damage in Alabama. One possible tornado was reported in Winfield, near the Mississippi line, and another in Rainsville, southwest of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Photos https://t.co/T3i4tg4xVf pic.twitter.com/hDpEwTmbhW— James Spann (@spann) December 30, 2021
ABC 27 in Tallahassee, Florida, reported a possible tornado hit Bainbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported but the south Georgia city experienced uprooted trees and minor structural damage.
