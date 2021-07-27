Ollie James attends the reenactment of the Moore’s Ford Lynching “practically” every year around July 25.
Saturday, James’ daughter and son-in-law, Olivet James-Robinson and Gus Robinson, and her young granddaughter, Olivia, a rising sixth grader, joined her to witness the intense historical portrayal.
This milestone year was the 75th anniversary of the murders and the 17th year the unsolved crime was reenacted. James sat in a chair at the tree line to watch the reenactment. Her granddaughter perched on a roadside metal guardrail, wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Good Trouble” printed in pink script across the front.
“It’s important to know what happened back then,” James said. “It’s important to seek justice.”
James said even though so much time as passed since Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey were ambushed on a nondescript bridge at the Walton/Oconee County line, she said the descendants of those who committed the killings “know something.”
The four Black murder victims were reportedly pulled from the car they were riding in and dragged to a field near the bridge where they were shot multiple times by a mob of white men.
Roger Malcom, who allegedly had stabbed his white landlord two weeks prior, was being escorted from jail along with his wife and friends when they were stopped.
The mob took the two men from the car first. The women were then taken after one of them reportedly recognized one of their assailants. Dorothy Malcolm was said to have been seven months pregnant when she was murdered.
No one was ever charged with the attacks after a grand jury refused to return an indictment despite federal investigations into the incident. The perpetrators were suspected of having had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
“We are still fighting for justice,” said the Rev. Cassandra Alexander Greene, the reenactment director. “Justice delayed is not justice denied.”
Greene said today’s civil unrest and new state laws restricting voter access echo past struggles for civil rights.
“That’s a big reason I came back this year,” she said.
Army veteran Kenneth Gilmore has portrayed George Dorsey for about five years. Gilmore said he feels a connection to Dorsey, as they both served in the military. Dorsey was a veteran of World War II.
“When you talk about someone who lost their life out here for nothing at all,” Gilmore said. “I want to honor him.”
Jennie and Bob Caine portray two of the murderers. Both have done so for more than a decade.
“I believe in the cause,” Jennie Caine said. “I keep thinking what if had been my son or daughter, or my grandbaby that got killed.”
Caine said she doesn’t like the country’s tense political climate, citing ongoing economic and educational inequity between white and Black Americans.
The reenactment has been ongoing since 2005. It was held on church grounds at the First African Baptist Church on Tyler Street in Monroe last year due to the pandemic, Greene said.
The cast of reenactors included Greene, Walter Reeves, Roy Coulter, Alesha Whitaker, Kacia Place, Christian Whitfield, Pamela Thompson, Nicole King-Crawford, Darrius Bradshaw, Fannie Bowers, Jennie Caine, Bob Caine, Wade Marbaugh, Sheryl Brown McCoy, Jeralynn Mance, Joedrell “Sista Jay Jay” Benjamin, Kenneth Gilmore, Cherise Davis Coley, James Barnette Potts III, Mike Staley, Steve Raines, Tyrone Brooks, Hattie Lawson, Erin-Elizabeth Tavegia, Mario Williams, jazz artist Janaan and Debbie Ward Casey.
Numerous books and articles have been written on the mass lynching. For more information, visit Moore’s Ford Movement on Facebook or visit the Southern Poverty Law Center website at splcenter.org and search for Moore’s Ford Lynching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.