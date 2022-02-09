MONROE, Ga. — Walton County commissioners have asked the state to create a new government board that could borrow money to build parks and other public spaces.
In a 5-2 vote Feb. 1, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve Chairman David Thompson’s recommendation to ask the General Assembly to create the Walton County Public Facilities Authority.
Such a board would be able to go to the bond market, similar to how the Walton Industrial Building Authority borrowed money for the future construction of a county jail.
“This is not a David Thompson new idea,” the chairman said. “This is what a lot of counties do.”
Such an authority would be able to build out park space after two limited liability corporations related to Reliant Homes of Loganville donated about 120 acres to the county off state Route 81 in Walnut Grove.
Thompson said allowing a public authority to borrow the money would let the county build out the park at once, rather than in phases as the dollars roll in through the years.
“This is going to be huge, this much land,” Thompson said. “It would have to be done in multiple phases over the next 25 years at the rate our SPLOST is coming in, or we could do it at one time.”
Thompson envisioned a 230-acre facility including an amphitheater.
Jody Johnson, the county’s parks and recreation director, said there are no plans yet.
“We have asked for bids or RFPs (requests for proposals) from the architect firms that will help us decide the features in the park and the prices so we can prioritize the elements,” Johnson said Monday.
Johnson said the county has hired a project manager for the park and bids are due in the coming weeks.
“We will have to get funding after the elements are selected and a budget is figured,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Jeremy Adams said the children of Walton County “deserve a park of this magnitude,” and made a motion to support Thompson’s idea. Vice Chairman Timmy Shelnutt seconded it.
But Commissioners Lee Bradford and Kirklyn Dixon opposed it. They voted no, while Thompson took the rare step of voting to allow the measure to pass 5-2.
In an interview Thursday, Bradford said his vote wasn’t against the parks, but against the potential debt.
“It totally evades the voting process in giving voters the opportunity to make major decisions,” he said.
Bradford said if the Board of Commissioners was to go to the bond market for the money to build a park, it would have to go before the voters in a referendum. But, he said, a public authority could borrow the money on its own.
“When I got involved, I said I would involve the people in major decision-making,” he said.
The Industrial Building Authority borrowed more than $110 million for future jail construction. Thompson said it was crucial the IBA act when it did, late last year, due to low interest rates.
Thompson though says building a great park at one time “would be a feather in our hat.”
He said the Board of Commissioners still would be responsible for signing off on the debt.
“No bonding takes place without this board pledging the property tax base of this county,” Thompson said.
A member of the county’s legislative delegation would have to file a bill to create the authority. That hadn’t happened as of Monday night.
