MONROE, Ga. — A Walton County camp will face the Planning Commission this week in hopes of keeping its business afloat.
Kevin and Shelley Shelnutt have requested conditional use for a summer day camp on 4.13 acres at 5889 Center Hill Church Road in unincorporated Loganville. That’s where they have operated Country Kids Camp for several years.
In their request to the county, the Shelnutts write that Country Kids Camp offers activities to 15 children on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during June each year through a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The Shelnutts mention the camp and its families sponsor Christmas presents for more than 900 children each year and campers take part in a weekly fundraiser for children with cancer.
“Children in Walton County would be devastated not to have camp,” parent Lindsey Roveto wrote. “My kids look forward to it all year. They have made lifelong friends.”
Kevin and Shelley Shelnutt bought the property in 1998 and it’s zoned A1 (Rural Estate District). The camp started 13 years ago, but there is no conditional use to allow the camp.
Surrounding properties are zoned A1 and R1 (Single-Family Residential District.) The camp property backs up to the Sandy Creek Cove subdivision, and the county considers the land to have a suburban character.
Supporters of the camp have pledged to wear red as a way of showing support at the Planning Commission meeting Thursday night. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Walton County Government Building, 303 S. Hammond Drive.
The Planning Commission may only recommend accepting or denying the request for a conditional use permit. The final decision will be made by the Board of Commissioners at its July 6 meeting.
Mark Banks of Loganville is the commissioner who represents the Shelnutt property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.