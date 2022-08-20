SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — According to a report posted on Twitter Friday night by Lance McCurley of the Lake Oconee News, the Morgan County football team had to receive a police escort to I-20 following its game Friday at Social Circle.
The reason was because Social Circle students reportedly “jumped” a Morgan County football player as the team was returning to the bus, according to McCurley’s Twitter report.
While McCurley’s report, based on an unnamed source, stated no one was hurt, it was also originally reported that arrests were made, but Social Circle's head football coach Robert Patton stated otherwise when asked for comment.
“There’s no comment on that, but no one was arrested,” Patton said.
Social Circle lost to Morgan County 42-18 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Neither Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove or Social Circle City Schools superintendent Robbie Hooker immediately responded to voice and text messages left to their cell phones seeking comment.
