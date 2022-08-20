SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — According to a report posted on Twitter Friday night by Lance McCurley of the Lake Oconee News, the Morgan County football team had to receive a police escort to I-20 following its game Friday at Social Circle.

The reason was because Social Circle students reportedly “jumped” a Morgan County football player as the team was returning to the bus, according to McCurley’s Twitter report.

