GOOD HOPE, Ga. — Three people were injured critically in a car crash in eastern Walton County.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said it happened on Georgia 186, not far from the Morgan and Oconee county lines, on Friday afternoon.
One adult and three juvenile patients were involved, League said early Friday evening.
Two of the patients were flown from the scene and another was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. All of them had critical injuries.
A fourth juvenile person in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said both lanes of the state highway were shut down between Jones Pine Road and the Morgan County line at North High Shoals.
