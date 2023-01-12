Walton County was spared the brunt of Thursday afternoon's powerful storm but it did not completely escape unscathed.
Walton County was spared the brunt of Thursday afternoon's powerful storm but it did not completely escape unscathed.
Local fire officials reported numerous downed trees and power lines.
Walton County Fire and Rescue assistant chief Craig League said WCFR responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Rad in Walnut Grove at 5:57pm.
"It is believed that lightning struck the home," League said. "Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the attic. The fire has caused major damage to the house, displacing two adults and three children. Red Cross is assisting the family."
In addition, League said Walton Fire has sent Engine #4 and a supervisor truck to assist Newton County, mutual aid. Newton County has reported a possible tornado on Hwy 36 south of Covington, League said.
