In a special called meeting on April 7, the Social Circle City Council voted to temporarily ban accepting business license applications for businesses that make high interest rate loans to citizens.
New businesses that would be affected include title loan and pay day loan companies, pawn shops and bail bondmen.
The moratorium will be in effect until Sept. 30, or until the council can review and modify the city’s existing zoning ordinance and clarify zoning classifications such as one for those businesses that make high interest rate loans to residents.
The council also discussed a potential increase in 2022-23 rates for sanitation and recycling services during a regular work session following the called meeting last week.
Social Circle city manager Eric Taylor said the company the city contracts with for trash pickup, Waste Management, is experiencing cost increases in fuel and personnel, along with being impacted by inflation.
The city’s current two-year contract with Waste Management ends on Aug. 31. The agreement would automatically renew unless a termination notice is given before June 1. Taylor said the city has thus far been pleased with the company and doesn’t see the need to go with a different one.
At present, Waste Management provides residential trash pick-up once a week by a rear end load service. Residential recycling is once a week with an 18-gallon bin. The service also includes residential bulk waste – two items – picked up each week. The cost to the customer is currently $16.55 per month.
However, if services were to remain the same, the cost would go up by $8 a month to $24.55 per month, Taylor said.
Taylor recommended dropping the residential bulk waste pickup on Aug. 1. Waste Management would also transition to an automated side load service that would require fewer personnel.
This option would cost the customer an increase of $2.19 a month for a fee of $18.74 a month.
The City Council next meets at 6:30 p.m. April 19 in the city’s community room on East Hightower Trail.
