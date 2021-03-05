The Social Circle City Council is continuing to accept letters of interest from residents who might like to fill the vacant District 3 seat on council. The person appointed to this seat would serve the remainder of the term, which ends in January.
“There was an advertising deadline for letters of interest, but the council decided to continue to accept letters of interest until an appointment is made,” Mayor David Keener said. “Although the council is not bound to appoint based on letters of interest, they have received a good number to consider thus far.”
Under the City Charter, the council must appoint an eligible candidate to serve the remainder of the vacant term since the vacancy occurred within 12 months of the term’s duration.
“I anticipate that the council will continue to search for and appoint the best qualified candidate for City Council, District 3,” he said.
Voters will have the opportunity to choose a District 3 council member in the regular election on Nov. 2. Qualifying for the regular election will begin in mid-August, City Clerk Susan Roper said. This year council District 1 and 3 seats will be up for election in November. District seats 2 and 4 and the mayor’s seat will be up in 2023. The city also handles qualifying for the Social Circle Board of Education.
To qualify for the seat, individuals must live within the district and have been a city resident for at least a year. Candidates may not have been convicted of “primary or election law violations, malfeasance in office, or felony involving moral turpitude or domestic violence – unless 10 years have elapsed since completion of sentence and civil rights have been restored.”
Eligible persons must also not have defaulted on their taxes.
District 3 covers most of the area between West Hightower Road to North Cherokee Road.
If interested in serving, send a letter with name, address, civic or community service background and tell why you want to serve.
Letters can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall in the drop box or drive through, or emailed to Roper at sroper@socialcirclega.gov.
In addition to filling a council seat, Social Circle is seeking its next city manager and has two supervisory staff positions open.
The mayor said Thursday he had reached out to three executive search consulting companies.
“I anticipate that I will engage the services of one of these companies early next week,” he said. “A typical search for a city manager averages around 90 days from start to finish.”
The city is still receiving applications for its Public Works streets supervisor position. The former longtime streets supervisor retired, City Manager Adele Schirmer said. This job involves coordinating streets and ground maintenance such as mowing, leaf and limb pickups and roadside drainage.
“We also have one water treatment plant operator position open, and applications are still being accepted for that position,” Schirmer said. “There are four operator positions at the plant. Beth Kinney, the Water Treatment Plant supervisor, is the operator in charge and a Class 1 licensed operator.”
Robbie Groves serves as interim public works and water resources director, according to Schirmer, and oversees public works functions that include street, gas, water, sewer and cemetery operations.
