SOCIAL CIRCLE — Social Circle City Schools will start nearly a week later than originally planned as the system gears up for a school year dominated by safety measures to try and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
The Social Circle Board of Education passed a revised calendar Thursday night at its monthly meeting that will move its starting date from the planned Aug. 5 to instead Aug. 10 to give teachers a longer lead-in time to finish lesson planning and brace themselves for the various social distancing rules being put in place to deal with the ongoing pandemic.
New rules and regulations for the coming school year include students no longer using lockers to prevent congregating in the halls; no use of printed textbooks, with students instead receiving all class materials on their electronic devices as part of the system’s 1:1 technology initiative; increased cleaning schedule, as the system moves to fully sanitize the school buildings every evening after students are out of the building; and other steps to try and keep coronavirus off the campuses.
Social Circle will also be offering virtual learning for those students who signed up for receiving instruction digitally. Students who signed up for distance learning will have to finish the nine-week or semester period, depending on the school, before they can choose to change their option to attending school on campus once more.
The board passed the revised calendar unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.