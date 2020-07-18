MONROE — Primary day caught much of Georgia flat-footed as officials attempted to roll out new election equipment for the first time and were confronted with mechanical errors, long lines and an overall statewide debacle as the Georgian election apparatus became a national laughingstock.
Walton County, thankfully, escaped the worst of these problems, but that doesn’t mean the local Board of Elections is being complacent. With a runoff election for an Alcovy circuit judge seat set for Aug. 11 between Jeff Foster and Robert Stansfield, election officials are working hard to make sure they’re prepared to roll out the voting machines without any of the problems some experienced in June.
On Thursday, election precinct managers and assistant managers assembled at the new office of the Board of Election on East Spring Street for a training session to further familiarize themselves with the machines and make sure they are prepared.
“We want to make sure you all know how to handle these machines,” Joyce Chambers, a member of the Board of Elections who led the training session, said. “If the manager has to pop out for a second, we want every assistant manager to know exactly what to do in their absence.”
The board will roll out dozens of machines on Aug. 11 as they juggle a need to ensure there are enough machines with the equal requirement for social distancing demanded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Chambers said. “That’s why we’re doing the training today, so we won’t have problems on the day of.”
Early voting begins Monday for the runoff election. Election locations will once again be in the Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville.
