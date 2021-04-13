LOGANVILLE — Auditors for Loganville gave the city top marks for its 2020 fiscal year financial reporting.
Ken Neil with certified public accounting firm Clifton, Lipford, Hardison & Parker, told the City Council last week that Loganville earned an “unmodified opinion.”
“Which is as good as you can get in audit world,” Neil said. The auditor said the city had a good report for FY 2019, and the audit for FY 2020 was even better. He commented that in his experience auditing Loganville for the past six or seven years, this most recent audit was the cleanest.
He summarized the city’s operations and financial position: Loganville ended its fiscal year on June 30, 2020, with assets of $83,350,000, deferred outflows close to $3.8 million and total liabilities of $34,627,000.
“That results in a net position (equity) for the city of $52,313,000,” Neil said. Of the equity amount, $30 million is invested in capital assets like buildings.
The only error recorded was the city had input an impact fee for the water fund in the wrong fiscal year. The minor error was corrected.
Neil said during COVID-19, the city’s expenditures trended downward and its net revenues surprisingly increased.
He said Loganville has contingency funds that would allow the city to operate for eight to nine months during a crisis. The norm for a city’s financial “buffer” is typically three to six months, he said.
The City Council approved several recommendations from the Planning Commission.
Council members granted Mark Nichols his request for a special use permit. Nichols asked to install a permeable surface, crushed recycled concrete, on the parking lot of his planned mini golf course on Harrison Road. The council also approved a variance permitting Apex Land Co. to reduce the rear setback on six units from 40 to 20 feet. The planned development is for a 55-plus community of attached homes on Sharon Church Road.
The City Council also politely declined a family’s gift of a pond. Councilwoman Linda Dodd explained the property had “a lot of issues” and bringing it into code compliance would be expensive. During the council’s April 5 work session Dodd said bringing the property up to code would cost at least $45,000, and the land around the pond didn’t offer enough green space for trails.
In other business, the mayor and council issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Lauren Gregory, grants and community coordinator for A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, spoke about her organization and its efforts to end child abuse.
The council also listened to a presentation by Ben Garrett regarding the ongoing fundraising campaign to build a YMCA in Walton County.
During the public safety committee portion of the meeting, resident Melanie Long presented a $750 donation to Loganville police Chief Mike McHugh and Assistant Chief Dick Lowry. Long had spearheaded the ‘Fill the Fridge’ fundraiser to buy a new refrigerator and fill it with food for the Loganville Police Department. Long said it was a team effort and credited local residents and groups including: Jerry Adair, Shirley Allen, Mary Bittles, Bobby Bowermeister, Judy and Neil Bullock, Melissa Eskine Cape, Dot DesJardin, Leigh Ann Harrison, Bucky Hicks, Lisa Luttrell, Kristy Bell Olds, Greg Peoples, Preferred Subcontractors, Tammy Shaw, Tammy Norris Smith, Terri Sweat, Alma Thomas, Janice and Harold Tribble, the Villas at Loganville, Sybil Wick and Patti Wolfe.
