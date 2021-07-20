Last week, Monroe business owner Chad Cheely presented a leather championship belt to the winner of this year’s hotdog eating contest winner.
The third annual Cheely’s Hotdog Eating Contest held July 10 at Cheely’s General Store & Café drew 12 contestants, Cheely said. One of the contestants was a woman, Emily Ann Finke, who downed nine hotdogs.
Cheely told The Tribune three of the competitors tied and a runoff was held. Sal Solis, 18, ate past the competition and took home the championship leather belt this year.
Walton County Fire Rescue Lt. Brandon Talbird won the contest in 2019 and 2020. Talbird did not participate in the contest this year, but did attend the event to lend his support. The current crop of competitors booed the former firefighter champion in a good-natured way for his decision to retire from the contest, according to Cheely.
The café and general store is located in downtown Monroe inside the Mercantile Market building on North Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.