ATHENS, Ga. — The rape charges facing a local man were reduced in a plea deal.
Classic City News reported Clarke County prosecutors lowered the charges against 21-year-old Julian Josiah Toussaint to misdemeanor sexual battery in a 2019 case.
Toussaint pleaded guilty last week and received 12 months of probation.
Police had accused Toussaint of rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment, all felonies, in connection with an incident in September 2019. He allegedly forced a 19-year-old woman into the bedroom of a home in Athens, against her will.
Toussaint lived in unincorporated Social Circle in northern Newton County at the time of his arrest.
Classic City News reported the case lingered until recent weeks when Assistant District Attorney Gerald Henderson filed a motion requesting to continue it, to allow for more time to negotiate with Toussaint’s attorneys.
District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez’s office filed another accusation on Oct. 25, alleging the lesser crime by Toussaint for “continuing to make physical contact with the intimate parts of (the victim) after being told to stop,” the online news outlet reported.
