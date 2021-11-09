There is a new face to homeless veterans, say American Legion Post 233 officers. The typical portrait of a homeless veteran — a single elderly man soulfully scarred from serving in Vietnam — no longer represents many veterans.
The new reality is that a homeless veteran can be a woman, perhaps a single mother, or a young man with a family. These younger vets have fought the global war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some returned home with visible wounds; others sustained injuries that are deep and unseen. And many need help transitioning to civilian life.
“We are currently housing and feeding 11 to 14 veterans, some with families who have been affected by confluence of COVID economy and the shortage of affordable housing,” said Thom Williams, commander of American Legion Post 233 in Loganville.
“And there are many, many more out there who have not found a place like us to help them.”
The post spends more than $15,000 a month feeding and housing homeless veterans, according to Williams. Much of the money comes from the post’s bingo nights. Sometimes members donate money or gift cards for struggling veterans to get meals at local restaurants or to buy groceries.
Post members also assist their brothers and sisters in arms by helping them apply for VA programs and reaching out to other organizations that can offer support.
“These days, the VA is sending folks to us for assistance since those programs are overwhelmed,” Williams said.
Susie Fitzmaurice, American Legion Post 233 junior vice commander and a U.S. Navy veteran, heads up the post’s outreach to homeless vets. Fitzmaurice commits to assisting homeless veterans three evenings a week, at the post located off Atlanta Highway in Loganville.
She said she tries to gauge these veterans’ specific needs, for both short-term and long-term solutions, when she meets with them at the post. Veterans may need help finding employment, child care and transportation in addition to having their basic needs met like nutritious meals, a safe place to sleep and clothing, Fitzmaurice said.
Fitzmaurice said the situations that cause some vets to fall into homelessness are varied. One misfortune, like job loss, can lead to another like illness; which can then lead to being unable to pay a mortgage or rent thereby causing the veteran to lose their home. Then they end up stuck in a loop of problems they can’t escape on their own, she said.
Fitzmaurice regularly works with Post Veteran Service Officer Michael Madsen. Madsen helps eligible veterans navigate the complexities of applying for government assistance.
“There’s no two stories that are the same,” Madsen said.
Fitzmaurice also partners with post member Brandon Watts, CEO and president of operation: RallyPoint, a nonprofit that helps connect struggling veterans to local resources, including temporary housing.
As of press time Monday, the post’s junior vice commander was trying to schedule a zoom call with the VA and HOPE Atlanta, a metro agency dedicated to fighting homelessness, to see how these organizations could potentially work more directly with Post 233 to assist homeless veterans.
One of the challenges these post officers face in assisting fellow veterans, agree Fitzmaurice, Madsen and Watts, is that the federal government too often works slowly. Some struggling veterans desperately need immediate assistance and may lose hope and become despondent when their wait for relief drags on, Watts said.
“What do you do in the interim when you’re living in your car?” he asked.
Another major obstacle to finding temporary housing for homeless veterans is the lack of available lodging, Fitzmaurice said. She said in Loganville, only one local hotel is willing to offer the post reduced rates to house homeless veterans.
Long-term challenges to finding vets permanent housing are rising rents and home prices, she said.
Fitzmaurice said she would someday like to see a community of tiny homes built on donated land for homeless vets. She has reached out to Habitat for Humanity to discuss this idea and other options.
Post 233 also gives struggling veterans an emotional safe haven where they are treated with respect and understanding, Fitzmaurice, Madsen and Watts said.
To help, join the fun in the post’s bingo nights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, or Sunday from 2-4:30 p.m. or visit gapost233.com for more information.
Post 233’s office is open Monday through Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m., Saturday from 6-11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Call 770-466-4728 during office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.