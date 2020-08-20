LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer is off the beat after complaints about possible use of excessive force at a home near Loganville.
Video of an arrest from Tuesday night has been circulating on social media.
Officer Michael J. Oxford responded Tuesday night to a home in the 1800 block of Summit Creek Way in unincorporated Loganville. Oxford was dispatched to the incorrect address but waved down by the victim, a woman in her late 20s.
The woman said someone pulled up in a vehicle in front of her home and the occupants of the vehicle began to yell at her before throwing a bottle, dowsing it with some type of liquid, and threatening to assault her and her 9-year-old child.
A woman believed to live with the people in the vehicle walked up later and picked up the bottle. Oxford noted this on surveillance video the victim showed him.
Oxford walked down the street to the home where the woman who had approached lived, and he said people on the porch told him police hadn’t been called and he shouldn’t be there. In his incident report, Oxford said he attempted to talk with the woman who had gone to the first house but was unable to do so due to other people talking loudly around him.
He then tried to arrest one of those people, 22-year-old Kyndesia Smith of 4286 Shoreside Circle, Snellville.
Smith pulled away and used another person as a barrier, leading to a “struggle,” as Oxford wrote in his incident report Wednesday. He used his Taser, striking the woman in the mid and upper thigh area.
Gwinnett County officer is under fire after arresting a woman for "TALKING TO LOUD" on her own front porch.pic.twitter.com/Fhg58RUAas— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 20, 2020
The officer then used an arm lock/leverage technique on Smith’s left arm to attempt to get her in handcuffs.
After Smith was in a patrol car, she allegedly kicked Oxford in the head, face and shoulders.
Smith was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday and charged with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery against a police officer. Bonds totaling $5,900 were set, and she was released Wednesday.
The Gwinnett Police Department is aware of the video that has been circulating of an arrest made by one of our officers. The incident is under investigation. To get more information, please click the link below:https://t.co/ylqZTqmFh8— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 20, 2020
“The Police Department takes all use of force seriously,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “All use-of-force cases are administratively reviewed through the chain of command.”
Flynn said Oxford was placed in an administrative role pending the outcome of the internal investigation. He’s been with the department less than two years.
“We have a long history of being transparent public servants to the citizens of Gwinnett County,” Flynn said. “We will continue to keep our citizens up to date with information on this case as the facts are collected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.