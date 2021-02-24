MONROE, Ga. — Local fire departments are warning about the risk of fires due to low humidity and brisk breezes Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said relative humidity levels of 25% or less can be expected for four hours or more Wednesday afternoon and into the evening across north and middle Georgia, with winds out of the southwest at about 10 mph.
The high is expected to reach the mid-70s in Walton County, the weather service said, and winds could gust to 15 mph.
“We had several brush fires yesterday, and Monroe Fire (Department) did also,” Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.