Local law enforcement leaders warn that scams and cyber crime is increasing across the country and has impacted citizens even here in rural Walton County.
Earlier this year, investigators with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest of a scam artist. Their work earned the department kudos from the Homeland Security office in Pennsylvania.
WCSO analyst Karisa Drouault, Detectives Denny Wells and Eric Whitlow, Deputy Jewshua Arango and Capt. Kirk McElroy were involved in the arrest of Adrian Paul Orozco Perez, 25, of Kissimmee, Florida, at a home in Social Circle on Feb. 28.
Perez told an elderly resident over the phone that he was an attorney and that the man’s granddaughter was in jail and needed to post bond, according to Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman. The resident didn’t pay Perez up front, and instead suggested he come by his house to collect the money. When the scam artist showed, WCSO arrested him.
Loganville police Chief Dick Lowry and Social Circle police Chief Will Brinkley said these types of crimes are more commonplace today and often target elderly residents who are trusting and vulnerable.
Lowry and Brinkley both advise citizens to never give out personal information, like social security numbers or bank account information, over the telephone or Internet.
Brinkley said many of the phone scams they’ve recently encountered in Social Circle are insurance or sweepstakes scams. The Social Circle police chief said older residents are told that to receive the big cash prize, they need to provide their bank account information.
“Scammers are more clever,” Brinkley said “They use local numbers now. I tell people when you get those phone calls just hang up. Don’t even engage them.”
“We see some of everything,” Lowry said. “Online scams, telephone scams, identity theft, debit and credit card fraud and more. I think a great deal of folks are more cautious about telephone scams than we saw just a few years ago, but they are still a constant menace. We have also seen an increase in hacking type activities, primarily through folks opening emails that purport to be from their banks, mortgage lenders or credit card companies and then clicking on links in those emails to ‘verify’ their information.”
Lowry said opening this kind of link, or even the email itself, can allow a cyber criminal to access their intended victim’s computer or cell phone. “Since most of us now use online bill pay services and access our bank accounts online, that information can be exposed,” he said.
Lowry and Brinkley agree that when it comes to a person’s finances, be suspicious when dealing with anyone over the phone or online.
“Most of us cannot sustain a significant financial loss without serious repercussions,” Lowry said. “Be vigilant and always remember if it sounds too good to be true, it is.”
The chiefs advise that if a citizen allegedly gets a phone call or email from their bank, credit card or mortgage company, do not offer any information over the phone or click on any email links.
“Hang up and call a known, verified number and ask them if this call or email is legitimate,” Lowry said. “We still see a lot of IRS and Social Security scams. These agencies will not contact you over the phone. They do all their business via US mail. Do not give your Social Security number to anyone over the phone, ever.”
Brinkley said if you believe you are the victim of a scam, make a police report.
Lowry said many banks and credit card companies require a report number in order to process a fraud claim.
“Although these cyber crimes are difficult to work, that does not mean we don’t have some success in doing so,” Lowry said. “Just as the cyber criminals are getting better at scamming our citizens, we are getting better at catching them.”
Lowry and Brinkley understand that many Americans shop online now, and that can open them up to scams if they’re not careful.
“Using the internet for online shopping is here to stay, but using your debit or credit card with small Internet sellers is far more risky than with companies like Amazon,” Lowry said. “Use third party services like Pay Pal or others that offer some protection if you do get scammed. Do not store your bank or credit card information in your cell phone. Do not text a copy of your cards, driver’s license or Social Security card to anyone for any reason.”
Lowry said he has spoken to groups at senior citizen centers to alert them to these scams. Brinkley said his department puts out safety tips on the SCPD’s Facebook page.
“All law enforcement agencies that I am aware of work diligently to provide information on safe internet practices and cyber-crime, but it is a constant battle as the cyber-criminals adapt their methods,” Lowry said.
The Loganville police chief said these scammers make him angry for preying on our elders.
“Many of these senior citizen victims live on a very fixed income and if they lose the money they have spent a lifetime saving, it can be extremely difficult for us to get it back,” he said.
Brinkley and Lowry said their departments share information with other law enforcement agencies when working to solve scam cases.
“Cyber crime of all kinds is the fastest growing crime of any type in this country and the financial impact every year numbers in the billions, so there are far more resources, both local and federal, being allocated to fighting this issue,” Lowry said.
