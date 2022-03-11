The Social Circle Police Department is among just 19% of agencies across Georgia that is state certified through the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program, according to Social Circle police Chief Willie Brinkley.
Brinkley informed the Social Circle City Council during a March 3 work session that the police department underwent an on-site recertification assessment on Feb. 23-24 and has been recommended for recertification.
“This is a rigorous process that reviews the police department’s policies and procedures to ensure they are written in accordance with state approved standards,” Brinkley said. “During the on-site assessment, the assessors verify, through agency documentation, that the staff is trained on policies and procedures and these procedures are being followed. The agency is required to prove the practice by providing documentation on each of the 139 state standards.”
One of the standards applies to use of force procedures during arrests, Brinkley said. For example, the chief said he instructs his officers not to engage in high-speed chases for minor traffic violations, which could potentially endanger the public. SCPD officers also receive more in-depth training in crisis intervention, so they can better deal with situations such as when an individual is experiencing a mental health emergency, Brinkley said.
The department was initially certified in 2019 and must undergo recertification every three years, the chief said. SCPD must also submit an annual compliance report between assessments, he said.
To complete the recertification process, the department must submit a final report to the State Certification Committee and then to the Joint Review Committee. Once the committees approve the report, the department will officially be recertified until 2025.
Brinkley said the program is voluntary, and hopes the council agrees to allow the SCPD to continue its contract with the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program. The contract renewal is scheduled for January 2024.
