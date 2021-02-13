The Monroe City Council approved rates for a new fiber optics system it plans to roll out in the near future, during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
The city is transitioning from a “CATV/coax-based internet system to a fiber-based one,” according to Monroe Electric and Telecom Director Brian Thompson. “This is one of many steps in that deployment.”
CATV is the abbreviation for cable television, and “coax” refers to coaxial cable. This is the same copper coaxial cable that delivers cable television. This type of cable broadband is generally considered to be slower than a fiber optic system, which consists of glass fibers that use light to deliver data.
The council’s vote on the rate schedule set the price for a product that will be “delivered differently” and have a greater capacity than the existing system, according to Thompson.
“These prices are lower than any comparable product provided by any competitors in Monroe,” he said.
Thompson said fiber systems have less maintenance issues than with Coax, and are therefore more reliable. The cost for fiber has also decreased, he said.
City customers who are on the city’s existing fiber system should soon receive a mailer with information about the new fee schedule, giving them an opportunity to transition to the new fiber system if they wish, according to Thompson. He said most of these customers are in the downtown core.
Thompson had informed the Utilities Committee during a virtual work session on Feb. 2, that the rate schedule could include promotional pricing.
The city hopes to begin installing conduit for citywide fiber by April 1, according to Monroe Mayor John Howard.
Howard told the Tribune in a Feb. 1 email that the city council signed a $50 million utility bond in November 2020 to fund fiber service expansion for residents.
The fee schedule for the new fiber system for residential/GPON (Gigabyte Passive Optical Network) is as follows:
1 Gig $83.99
500 Mbps $73.99
250 Mbps $63.99
50 Mbps $53.99
25 Mbps $21.99
Rates for Business /Active Ethernet (Non-Service Level Agreement) are:
1 Gig $204.99
500 Mbps $99.99
250 Mbps $74.99
Commercial rates with a Service Level Agreement are:
1 Gig $299.99
500 Mbps $199.99
250 Mbps $159.99
100 Mbps $139.99
