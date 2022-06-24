The Social Circle City Council kept to a brisk pace during a regular meeting on June 21.
The City Council unanimously approved a total budget of $26,352,448 for fiscal year 2022-2023 and adopted a 5-year update to the city’s comprehensive plan.
City manager Eric Taylor said the current fiscal year ends June 30 and the new fiscal year begins July 1.
The FY 2022-2023 budget breaks down as follows: the general fund budget is $6,854,681; confiscations is $61,500; Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds are $825,000; the water and sewer fund totals $11,923,474; gas is $6,244,198; and solid waste is $443,595.
This past fiscal year’s general fund budget was $5.6 million. Taylor told council members in May that the current 7.9 millage rate could remain the same, as a 10-12% growth has been projected for the tax digest.
In addition to discussing the budget at length over the past several months, council members also examined in detail the update to Social Circle’s comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan is a guide for counties and cities to follow in managing future growth. Georgia requires county and municipal governments to update comp plans every five years, and to complete a comp plan every 10 years. Local governments that undergo the comp plan process can receive and retain Qualified Local Government Status. QLG status is necessary for a local government to be eligible for state grants and programs.
Cities and counties submit completed comp plans to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for adoption. Once DCA approves a city’s comp plan, that city may apply for state grants and programs like the Community Development Block Grant, water and sewer loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, and economic development funding from the OneGeorgia Authority.
Walton County and the cities of Social Circle, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Loganville and Walnut Grove coordinated on a county-wide comprehensive plan, according to Social Circle Planning and Zoning Director Barbara Schlageter.
“The comprehensive plan for the City of Social Circle includes an updated future land use plan, a status report of the 2017 Short Term Work Program and a revised Short Term Work Program to identify priorities for 2022-26,” Schlageter told the City Council. “These priorities will address economic development, planning, land use, housing, natural and cultural resources, transportation, community facilities and services, broadband services, intergovernmental coordination, and emergency services.”
The city’s comp plan had to be updated by June 30, according to Taylor.
Council members also amended a regulation to clear up any possible conflict between the Historic Preservation Commission and the Corridor Commission.
In the past, both boards have heard mixed use applications, meaning projects with both commercial and residential components.
The council determined that when there is an overlap of authority, the HPC would address residential properties only and the Corridor Commission would handle mixed use development. The Corridor Commission is already responsible for handling commercial development.
Taylor added that when the HPC makes a recommendation, it is binding. When the Corridor Commission makes a recommendation, it still must go before the City Council for approval.
