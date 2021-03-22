MONROE, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice said he’s running to be Georgia’s top elections official.
Hice, 60, is a Republican from Greensboro. His bid to be secretary of state means giving up a safe seat in Congress after four terms and challenging incumbent Brad Raffensperger — a man who’s polling as the most popular Republican incumbent in state office, but who faced withering attacks for his refusal to overturn the close Georgia elections in 2020 that saw Democrat Joe Biden carry the state over Donald Trump.
Hice issued this statement:
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country. What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020. Though I am encouraged to see the General Assembly taking it upon themselves to address some of the glaring issues in our elections, Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will own the responsibilities of the office. If elected, I will instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud.
“Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State. Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office. If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections. I am excited about our campaign and I know together we can renew integrity!"
The “Renew Integrity” campaign theme borrows from the “Let’s Renew America” tagline of Hice’s successful runs for Congress.
The pastor and conservative talk show host lived in Bold Springs and ran for Congress in 2010 when Walton County was in the 7th District. He made a runoff after longtime Rep. John Linder announced he would retire but fell short against Linder’s chief of staff, Rob Woodall, who went on to serve until January 2021.
But after redistricting put Walton in the Athens-based 10th District, Hice ran again in 2014 when Rep. Paul Broun gave up the seat to run for Senate. Hice emerged from the crowded GOP field, beat trucking executive Mike Collins in the runoff and cruised to victory.
The win made Hice the first Walton County resident to serve in Congress, though he later moved to Greensboro to be closer to the center of the sprawling district.
Hice was reelected without opposition in 2016 and won easily in 2018 and ’20.
On the national scene, he was a Georgia co-chairman as Sen. Ted Cruz ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, but has become an outspoken supporter of Trump.
