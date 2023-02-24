The suspect wanted in the suspect of a 37-year-old Monroe man is now is custody.
The suspect wanted in the suspect of a 37-year-old Monroe man is now is custody.
Monroe Police Department officials said at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers received reports of shots fired and a person shot in the area of Green Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Terrence Gaither of Monroe lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later identified 24-year-old De’erreist Laquez Crutchfield of Monroe as the suspected shooter.
It is unclear if Crutchfield and Gaither knew each other.
For a time, Crutchfield was still at large but was in custody Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422. The investigation remains ongoing.
