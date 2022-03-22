Braxton’s Auction78 in Loganville may auction treasures that represent the past, but the family-run business is looking to the future.
Braxton’s has been a staple in downtown Loganville for nearly 30 years. Owners Braxton Roberts III, his wife Suzanne Braxton and their son Braxton “Brax” Roberts IV operate the online and in-store auction business.
The auction house specializes in firearms, coins, old signs, autographs, jewelry, primitives and other antiques. Braxton’s offers full service appraisals and estate sale services for homeowners or businesses looking to liquidate.
Braxton Roberts III took over the business from his parents, Les and Sandra Roberts, in the late 1980s. The elder Roberts had established 1900 Review Antiques, formerly in Snellville. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona, when Les Roberts, a Baptist pastor, became director of Appache County missions.
The Roberts family recently completed a four-month long exterior renovation of their building at 303 Main St.
Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles and the City Council publicly recognized the Roberts’s façade improvements during a March 10 council meeting.
The Roberts’s building dates back to 1889, according to city leaders. The business owners’ renovation shows their dedication to the city and Loganville’s future downtown revitalization efforts, Baliles said.
“I hope we can continue to show our appreciation for our small businesses,” the mayor said.
On the ground floor where the auction hall is set up, the family leases an adjacent space to Dorothy Moore who runs Miss Dot’s Diner & Sweet Shop. Moore recently posted to social media that she was looking to hire serving help. The diner is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on auction nights until 8:30 p.m. Braxton’s Auction usually holds a live auction in house the first Saturday of the month. Dot’s menu ranges from old fashion shakes and sundaes to burgers, sandwiches and salads. Cakes and pies are made in house.
The Roberts also operated a retail clock shop and clock repair business on the building’s first floor for many years.
Braxton Roberts said they are no longer selling clocks and have moved the clock repair shop upstairs. The soon-to-be vacant 1700-square foot space that was used for the clock shop is now open for another type of business to lease, Roberts said.
The Loganville businessman wants to attract either a coffee shop or an ice cream parlor to the space. City residents would welcome either type of business and would complement Dot’s Diner by opening early or staying open late, he said.
“I think we see the future for Loganville,” Brax Roberts said. “Hopefully this will benefit Loganville as a whole.”
The Roberts said they are currently speaking with several candidates who are interested in leasing the space.
Brax Roberts took the lead in the exterior renovation. The outside of the building was painted and re-bricked, and new porches, railings and awnings were installed.
“The awnings were the most expensive,” the younger Roberts said. “And new signs, too.”
The auction house also rebranded following the renovation, creating new logos, he added.
Brax Roberts said he is invested in the community, as is his dad. The younger Roberts graduated from Loganville Christian Academy. His wife, Hailey, attended Loganville High School.
“That’s how multi-generational businesses stay afloat,” Brax Roberts said. “One person has a passion for it, and the next generation follows in their footsteps.”
The Roberts are appreciative of the support they’ve received from the community, Baliles and city council members and city staff. They attribute their personal and business success to their strong faith and work ethic.
The Loganville auctioneers expressly thanked the vendors who were involved in the renovation: Lou Fiorenza of Sunrise Painting; Ashley Ottinger for logo designs; Pete Goerissen for brick masonry; Larry Price Construction and Social Circle ACE Hardwar for porch construction; Alcovy Sign Company and Cross Road Signs for new signage; American Fabrications for awnings; and C&C Electrical for their services.
For more information, call 770-466-0748 or visit auction78.com.
