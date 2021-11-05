LOGANVILLE, Ga. — As he looked at the T-shirts and more for sale under a tent along the highway, longtime Braves fan Justin Fuller was eager to commemorate his team’s World Series championship.
“I loved it,” Fuller, of Loganville, said Wednesday morning not 12 hours after Atlanta won the decisive sixth game of the Series, beating the Astros 7-0.
“My granddad and uncle are smiling down,” he said “They were big Braves fans.”
Loganville Christian Academy even turned out school for the championship parade Friday as fans celebrated the team’s first title since 1995 — only the second since moving South in 1966.
Get coverage of the Series, and your keepsake page, in this weekend's Walton Tribune. And you can order glossy posters by calling our office at 770-267-8371.
