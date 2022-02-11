Not one business in downtown Monroe closed its doors in 2021, said Economic Development Director Sadie Krawczyk Monday evening during the Downtown Development Authority’s annual awards banquet.
Before an audience of business people and community leaders, Krawczyk highlighted this past year’s economic achievements in downtown prior to the DDA’s awards presentation.
Monroe celebrated its Bicentennial this year and unveiled a new brand, she said. The city turned out to celebrate Javianne Oliver’s Olympic silver medal win with watch parties and a parade in downtown Monroe last summer, Krawczyk said.
She reminded guests that both the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts and John’s Supermarket were honored with state wins in 2021 at the Georgia Downtown Association conference.
The association presented the MWCA with the Downtown Partner of the Year Award and presented John’s Supermarket with the Best Facade Rehabilitation Award.
Monroe was named a Georgia Exceptional Main Street community last year, Krawczyk said. Monroe was one of 20 Georgia cities to receive the designation.
She said now that downtown Monroe is recognized across Georgia, the goal is to acquire national recognition.
Krawczyk said a total of more than $18.3 million in public and private funds was invested into downtown Monroe this past year.
“And all of you are part of that,” she said.
Monroe’s downtown parks received upgrades, and an artist painted new murals on several downtown buildings. Downtown Monroe hosted 57 events and welcomed 106,600 visitors last year.
Thirteen new businesses opened in 2021 creating 28 new jobs, according to Krawczyk. Downtown businesses received $10,500 in façade grants.
Volunteers tallied 1,192 hours on downtown activities, she said.
Krawczyk addressed three upcoming rehab and construction projects in downtown.
The first project she mentioned is the Milner Aycock Building on South Broad Street, which once housed the Monroe Police Department. The DDA is tasked with selling the building.
The second project will be to redevelop a block along Wayne Street to create more retail and living spaces.
The third project is a major one for the city, the Downtown Green. City officials broke ground last fall and plan to begin construction this year.
Design plans include a fountain, splash pad and outdoor concert space. The future park is located on land at the intersection of East Church and South Madison streets.
“That’s a lot to celebrate in one year,” Krawczyk said.
The DDA then turned to recognizing deserving individuals, businesses and organizations.
The DDA presented a new award, the Distinguished Service Award, to longtime businessman Charles Sanders.
Business of the Year went to JL Designs owned by Jeff Lott. The full service floral and wedding studio is located inside the Walton Mill, at 600 S. Broad St., Suite C-150.
The Golden Hammer award went to The Roe, owned by Tyler South and Daniel and Lindsey South. The Roe is an upscale market, bar and restaurant.
Broad Street Boots was named Sponsor of the Year. Jay and Micke Roberts own the specialty boot store.
Volunteer of the Year went to the Junior League of Monroe for bettering downtown. League president Julia Boozer and League treasurer Brooks Shippey accepted the award on behalf of the young women’s service organization.
