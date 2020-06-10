MONROE, Ga. — The long lines that plagued elections Tuesday in some parts of metro Atlanta spared Walton County.
Instead, we wait for results.
A county elections official told The Walton Tribune late Wednesday morning that results posted online through the secretary of state’s office are incomplete. That’s despite the notation that 100% of precincts have been reported.
More than 1,000 absentee ballots are left to be opened, and more than 11,000 must be scanned. Also, more than 300 provisional ballots must be studied. It won’t be determined if those can be counted until after 5 p.m. Friday.
The delay in counting ballots means close races remain in doubt, and the outcome may not be known for days.
That includes the race for a Superior Court judge seat among Jeff Foster of Walton County and Cheveda McCamy and Bob Stansfield of Newton County.
A late surge of returns from Newton County seemed to push McCamy, the chief assistant district attorney in the Flint Circuit, into a runoff with Foster, who also serves as the Social Circle Municipal Court judge.
Foster drew 55% of the vote in his home county but trailed McCamy and Stansfield in Newton.
Two Republican primary races for the Walton County Board of Commissioners were in doubt, with no one conceding anything despite large margins in favor of the incumbents.
The 6th District race was reported first Tuesday night, showing Kirklyn L. Dixon getting 62% against challenger Jim Robertson. But after The Tribune called the race for Dixon, Robertson’s supporters said they weren’t accepting the results.
Later, with all precincts reporting for the District 3 race, Commissioner Timmy Shelnutt came in with an even wider apparent victory over Wesley Jackson.
Shelnutt drew 71.4% of the vote against the first-time candidate. But Jackson said he’s waiting on the absentee ballots before conceding.
The District 6 winner will face Democrat Lidia Garrett, who was unopposed Tuesday. There is no Democratic candidate in the 3rd District.
A few races escaped the suspense. Sheriff Joe Chapman easily won a fifth term, beating challenger Mike Sledge with 82% in the Republican primary. There is no Democratic opponent.
And the surprisingly large field for coroner saw incumbent Joe Page escape a runoff. He beat two challengers by getting 83% of the vote.
And there was no doubt about the presidential primaries, which were delayed from March due to COVID-19. President Donald Trump was the only Republican candidate, and former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Walton voters appeared to favor Jon Ossoff in the Democratic race for the Senate seat now held by David Perdue. The Republican from Warner Robins was unopposed in the primaries.
