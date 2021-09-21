Monroe City Council candidate Charles Boyce IV said if elected he would work to unify the community.
The Walton Tribune caught up with Boyce on Thursday to learn what he hopes to accomplish if elected.
Boyce will face incumbent Councilman Ross Bradley for the District 3 seat. Bradley has held the seat for four years.
Boyce said he would like to see the city continue to plan for smart growth and thrive economically.
Monroe should attract industries that aim to hire skilled workers, he said. In addition, the city should continue to draw “luxury upscale restaurants that promote a welcoming environment, entertainment venues that promote a youth friendly environment, and create a free recreational and health center for those that are less privileged,” Boyce said.
Boyce said he would pursue projects put forward by his constituents.
“It is hoped that some of those goals consist of the continuous economic growth of the city by developing and pursing new businesses for the sake of the people,” he said. “I also think that it is vital to continue to bring the community together through various community events such as first Friday. I would promote the city by encouraging the people to come together as one force, (in) unison, and one sound.
“Nevertheless, my goals are the goals of the people.”
Boyce addressed numerous issues facing the city, including racial and economic inequity and a perceived lack of affordable housing.
“This issue within itself consists of resolving the factors that contribute to the economic inequity,” he said. “People have to be provided the resources and the opportunity to make an informed choice to promote economic growth. Therefore, I would argue that utilizing the resources of USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), HUD (Housing and Urban Development), etc., to educate and provide the opportunity for home ownership would be a necessary start.”
Boyce said he also believes investors should be allowed to explore developing affordable housing and that a percentage of these homes be set aside for those on fixed incomes or utilize housing vouchers.
“The city needs to continue to develop all communities through maintaining lawn care, sidewalks and installing lights throughout the city,” he continued. “Ensuring that all city parks are brought up to modern day standards. Ensuring that grants are equally distributed to all that meet the criteria for the services and or opportunities.”
The candidate also addressed public safety.
“I don’t think the issue is to recruit and retain dedicated police officers,” Boyce said. “As everyone’s term for dedication is different. I would argue that we should streamline the hiring process to ensure that those that are being employed have a heart and skills to serve with an unbiased objective; that those that are hired understand serving and protecting all regardless of race and gender. I would also argue that a program to educate the officers on mental health and cultural diversity should be an ongoing education requirement.”
Boyce said he would develop a weekly or monthly “round table” discussion so as to be proactive in handling city issues and finding solutions for outstanding issues.
“I have a concept that it’s not the qualifications that qualifies you, but the desire of your heart to serve that qualifies the call,” the political newcomer said.
Boyce said his social services education has provided him experience dealing with government agencies, social services entities and the judicial system. The candidate is working on a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
“I have received training to advocate as well to enforce the current policies of legislation,” he said.
Boyce was raised in Monroe and attended Walton County public schools.
“I am involved in the community on various platforms that includes being an active member of New Beginnings Bible Church, volunteering in the community, as well as being an advocate for the elderly and disabled,” he said.
