Outgoing Social Circle City Manager Adele Schirmer will officially vacate the city manager’s office on June 30, but will continue to live in town and contribute to the community as a private citizen.
The Tribune caught up with Schirmer last week for a conversation about her nearly six years leading city staff in providing services to residents.
“My passion and my career has been public service,” she said. “I’d like to think I’m leaving the community in a better position than when I came.”
Schirmer said public service is about making a difference in people’s lives and improving residents’ quality of life.
“It takes many people to do that,” Schirmer said, in a nod to city staff, city council and Social Circle’s citizenry.
Schimer began her tenure with Social Circle in October 2015. Prior to managing the city’s day-to-day operations, she served as director of engineering and geographic information systems for Blacksburg, Va. Schirmer served Blacksburg for 26 years where she also oversaw planning and public works.
“She has made a real difference and accomplished a great deal for our citizens,” Mayor David Keener previously told the Tribune.
Schirmer counts her role in drafting the city’s Comprehensive Plan as one of her accomplishments.
“It’s not perfect,” she said. “Things change over time and tweaks are needed.”
The comp plan sets forth a consensus of what the community wants to be and gives guidance on projects, programs, and initiatives toward that vision, Schirmer said.
Schirmer emphasized that the vision for a community’s future doesn’t come from the city manager it comes from the residents and is then adopted by the city’s governing body. She said Social Circle is unique in that its residents are engaged and willing to support one another because they genuinely care about their community.
Projects that Schirmer had a hand in will continue to benefit city residents including the Stanton Memorial Library and Friendship Park. Both projects required the pursuit of grants and investment by numerous community groups, businesses and individuals, she said.
Monitoring city finances and making upgrades to water, sewer and gas systems were also an important part of her time with the city, Schirmer said. She pointed to the city’s awards in the areas of budgeting, and its improved fire ISO rating from a 4/10 to a 2/10.
Schirmer said she closely examined employees’ skills, licenses and accreditations when she first came to Social Circle. Workers must have continual training and be encouraged to network with their peers to help them attain excellence, she said. The police department and those in public works are two examples of where this training and networking proved valuable, according to Schirmer.
The outgoing manager said she focused staff on core values: honesty, excellence, teamwork, and customer service. Putting these concepts into practice results in transparency, she said. Schirmer said transparency also allows for citizen input and helps the community better understand how their city operates.
“It’s okay to make a mistake, its not okay to be dishonest,” she said.
Being a small city, teamwork is essential, according to Schirmer.
“We’ve all got to be pointing in the same direction to be successful,” she said.
Schirmer said she believes customer service improved under her supervision.
“We have reinforced that everyone in the city deserves the best service we can provide. And every one with a need for assistance is verified.”
Schirmer said she is not worried about the city’s future.
“Every person in the manager position brings different skills to the table,” she said. “I have no doubt the city will continue to thrive and be an even better place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.