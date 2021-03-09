MONROE, Ga. — Logan Propes will remain on the job as the city administrator for at least five more years.
The Monroe City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to give an extension of five years and seven months to the man who’s been the city’s leader since 2017.
“You have a great five years and seven months coming,” Mayor John Howard told citizens as he adjourned the City Council meeting.
The council met briefly in executive session before returning to face the public. After doing so, Councilman Ross Bradley made a motion, seconded by Councilwoman Lee Malcom, to offer the extension to Propes.
It includes a salary bump to $160,000 a year with adjustments for cost of living. The contract eliminates a car allowance.
The motion passed 6-2 with Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford and Councilman Norman Garrett opposed.
Propes said he’s pleased to get to stay with the city. Should he serve out the length of his contract, Propes will have been in the position a decade.
“I’m happy to keep that momentum going. It’s a great time,” he said.
Garrett said he opposed the manner of the pay increase.
“I don’t see giving somebody that type of raise if you’re not going to do it across the board,” he said.
Propes’ salary was $128,600 as of mid-2020.
“Any director could ask for a raise like that. My question is, would you do it across the board like that, or are you just doing it for somebody that’s your friend? I have real concerns about that, the good-ol’-boy system, as opposed to making sure people are treated fairly across the board.”
Garrett said he thought the pay raise should be “stair-stepped,” and less sudden.
In other business, the council approved applications for beer and wine package sales and spiritous liquors, beer and wine on-premises consumption licenses for The Roe at South Broad and West Spring streets, and approved an amendment to the possession of marijuana law.
The council also agreed to a five-year extension for the use of a parking lot on West Highland Avenue.
