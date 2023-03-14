Amber McKibben SCCS Board Member

Amber McKibben (left) was officially sworn in as a Social Circle City Schools Board of Education member. Judge Chevada McCamy, a fellow graduate of the Social Circle City Schools, conducted the swearing in. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

Amber McKibben was seated Thursday after being sworn in as the newest member of the Social Circle Board of Education.

McKibben was selected by the board to finish out the remaining term of departing board member Michael O’Conor, who resigned last month due to ongoing health concerns.

