BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — An Athens woman was hurt seriously in a crash Monday morning.
State troopers said two vehicles were traveling south on Georgia 81 in Bold Springs. The one in front, a red Subaru Forester, slowed to turn left onto North Cross Lane Road. A gray Chrysler 300 behind it was following too closely, troopers said, and rear-ended the Subaru shortly before 8:30 a.m.
After impact, the Subaru was forced into the northbound lane and struck in the side by a red Jeep Cherokee.
The driver of the Subaru, 27-year-old Jessica Rehs, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Jeep, 64-year-old Joelene Sutton of Monroe, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler, 49-year-old Vanessa McCartney of Bethlehem, was not hurt.
McCartney was cited on a charge of following too closely.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.